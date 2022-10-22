Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 2.5 %

AGM opened at $107.71 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 31.96%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.