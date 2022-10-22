Ferguson Shapiro LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 4.9% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $206.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.99. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

