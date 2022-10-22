Ferguson Shapiro LLC Invests $444,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 0.3% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 11,680,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,863,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

