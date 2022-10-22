Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $126.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

