Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.93.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.