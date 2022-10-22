Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 6.0 %

FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

In other news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.