Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.
Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.02 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.
Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
