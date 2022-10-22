Financial Advisory Service Inc. Acquires 4,362 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.6 %

KO stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The stock had a trading volume of 15,034,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,508,125. The firm has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

