Financial Advisory Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.13. The company had a trading volume of 411,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,949. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.