Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 32,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,434. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99.

