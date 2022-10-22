Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $31,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,092. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.78. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

