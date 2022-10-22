Financial Advisory Service Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.28. 3,651,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

