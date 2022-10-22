Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 32,621 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,621 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $16,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 960,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after acquiring an additional 104,436 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 830,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 90,090 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,169,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 633,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,533,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,434. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

