Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 864.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.56.

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

