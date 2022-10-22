Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.