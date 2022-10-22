Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IYW opened at $76.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

