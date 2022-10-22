Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $310.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

