Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

Align Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $207.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.44. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.63 and a 12 month high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

