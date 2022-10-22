Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.