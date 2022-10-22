Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after buying an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ opened at $275.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.30.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

