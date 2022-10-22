Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 117,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

