Financial Counselors Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $289.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average of $221.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.