First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.