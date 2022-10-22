First Business Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 13.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 546,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $54.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,163,094 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63.

