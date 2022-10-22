First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Paychex by 22.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Paychex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Paychex by 526.9% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 53,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.16. 1,263,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

