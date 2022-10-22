First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $765,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. 53,058,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,432,892. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

