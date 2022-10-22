First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $897,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 135,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.05. 20,199,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,111,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

