First Business Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.72. 7,706,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,133,537. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.