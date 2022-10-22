First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 225 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,455 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 63,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 72,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 57,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 61.4% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,643. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

