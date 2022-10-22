First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,252 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.6% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $34,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.61 on Friday, hitting $230.29. 1,351,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,970. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.13.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.