First Business Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,708,000 after buying an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after purchasing an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $72.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,217,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,189,018. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $154.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

