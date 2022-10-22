First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.42

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 53891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

First Pacific Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90.

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.0549 dividend. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Featured Stories

