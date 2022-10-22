First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

FTHI stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.