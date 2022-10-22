First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.103 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 256.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.18% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Further Reading

