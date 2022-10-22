First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of FDEU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.