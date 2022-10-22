First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of FDEU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

