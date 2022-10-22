First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

FIF opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

