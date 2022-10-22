First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
FIF opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
