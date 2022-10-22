First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FSD opened at $10.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

