First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 10,665 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth about $637,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.