First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

