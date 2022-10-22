First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $25.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 227,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 96,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 765,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
