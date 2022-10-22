First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

