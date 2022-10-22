First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMB opened at $48.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $57.17.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.