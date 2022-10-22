First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after purchasing an additional 203,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 835,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2,716.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 741,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 715,508 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 146.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 2.0 %

FDL traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,544. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.