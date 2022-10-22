First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NYSEARCA:MDIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $14.69. 87,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 147,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.