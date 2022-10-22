First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $44.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.01. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $56.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

