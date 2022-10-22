First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Shares Down 1.3%

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.56 and last traded at $70.57. 8,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.48.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85.

