First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEM – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $48.10. 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.