First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

FCT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 221,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.