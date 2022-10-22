First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0695 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
FCT opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $13.07.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
