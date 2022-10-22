Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,850 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 25.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 80,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 31.1% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,896. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FISV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

