Fiske (LON:FKE) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Rating) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.30 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82). Approximately 278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.83).

Fiske Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 70.39. The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

About Fiske

(Get Rating)

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary portfolio management, investment advisory, execution, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client deposit accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and safe custody services to private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiske Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiske and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.