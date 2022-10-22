FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Trading Up 0.4%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $39.80. Approximately 1,205,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,731,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 153.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

